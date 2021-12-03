Phoenix faces Golden State on 18-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (19-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-3, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to build upon its 18-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Warriors are 4-1 against the rest of their division. Golden State is 14-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Suns are 13-3 in conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the NBA scoring 112.3 points per game while shooting 48.4%.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 1 the Suns won 104-96 led by 24 points from Deandre Ayton, while Jordan Poole scored 28 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.2 points, eight rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 28.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 24.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 110.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.6 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 112.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press