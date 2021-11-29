George and the Clippers take on the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (5-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New Orleans. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.4 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 8.5 boards.

The Pelicans have gone 4-9 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans gives up 109.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Clippers 94-81 in their last meeting on Nov. 20. Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 26 points, and George led the Clippers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 25.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Reggie Jackson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devonte’ Graham averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Valanciunas is averaging 16.6 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 102.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 103.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press