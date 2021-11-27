Sacramento visits Memphis after overtime win against Los Angeles

Sacramento Kings (8-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-10, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Memphis Grizzlies after the Kings took down the Los Angeles Lakers 141-137 in overtime.

The Grizzlies are 8-5 in Western Conference games. Memphis gives up 116.4 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Kings are 6-9 in Western Conference play. Sacramento allows 112.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Buddy Hield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

