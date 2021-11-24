Portland faces Sacramento on 4-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-12, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-9 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers are 6-5 in conference games. Portland is fifth in the league scoring 110.4 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting on Oct. 21, with Harrison Barnes scoring 36 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Damian Lillard is shooting 40.2% and averaging 21.8 points for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 109.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Trail Blazers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press