Golden State plays Toronto, looks for 4th straight victory

Toronto Raptors (8-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-2, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

The Warriors are 8-1 on their home court. Golden State leads the Western Conference averaging 113.9 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Raptors are 6-3 on the road. Toronto has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 20.1 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), Draymond Green: out (thigh), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press