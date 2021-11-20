Los Angeles visits Detroit, looks to break road losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (8-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Detroit looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Pistons have gone 2-6 in home games. Detroit is last in the league recording 41.9 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 7.5.

The Lakers have gone 1-4 away from home. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 40.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Davis is averaging 24.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 99.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Livers: out (conditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press