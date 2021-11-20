George and the Clippers face the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks (9-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers square off against the Dallas Mavericks. George currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 7-5 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 3.1.

The Mavericks are 7-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 26.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic is averaging 26.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (injury maintenance), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (personal).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back), Luka Doncic: out (knee/ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press