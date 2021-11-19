Detroit hosts Golden State after Curry’s 40-point showing

Golden State Warriors (13-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Detroit Pistons after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors’ 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons have gone 2-5 in home games. Detroit allows 107.6 points and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 5-1 on the road. Golden State has the league’s highest scoring offense averaging 114.5 points while shooting 47.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stewart is averaging 7.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 99.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Livers: day to day (conditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press