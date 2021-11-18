Los Angeles faces Boston, aims to end road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Lakers play Boston.

The Celtics have gone 2-3 in home games. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.3.

The Lakers are 1-3 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Talen Horton-Tucker averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 24.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Boston.

Anthony Davis is scoring 23.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 105.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jaylen Brown: out (leg).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press