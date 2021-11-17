Cloudy
Michigan hoops coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension

By AP News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard points from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and the school have agreed to a five-year extension totaling over $16.9 million that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by athletic director Warde Manuel on Tuesday night, a couple hours before the reigning Associated Press coach of the year led the fourth-ranked Wolverines against Seton Hall. Manuel hired Howard in May of 2019, giving the Miami Heat assistant and member of Michigan’s Fab Five a chance to be a head coach. Howard replaced John Beilein when he bolted to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

