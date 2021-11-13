Los Angeles and San Antonio meet in conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (4-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers are 4-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.0.

The Spurs have gone 1-6 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is the league leader in inside scoring, averaging 54.0 points per game in the paint this season. Jakob Poeltl leads them with 12.3 points per game in the paint.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 125-121 in overtime in the last matchup on Oct. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.8 points, 11 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. Carmelo Anthony is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Murray is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 109.0 points, 47.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Keita Bates-Diop: out (back), Jock Landale: out (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press