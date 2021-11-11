Sacramento visits Oklahoma City, looks to break road slide

Sacramento Kings (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Oklahoma City looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Oklahoma City went 12-30 in Western Conference games and 10-26 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105.0 points per game last season, 47.7 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings shot 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Kings: Robert Woodard II: day to day (hamstring), Terence Davis II: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press