Edwards leads Minnesota against Los Angeles after 48-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Anthony Edwards scored 48 points in the Timberwolves’ 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Lakers averaged 24.7 assists per game on 40.7 made field goals last season.

Minnesota finished 23-49 overall and 15-27 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves gave up 117.7 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

