Los Angeles plays Miami, seeks 6th straight win

Miami Heat (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Miami as winners of five games in a row.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall last season while going 26-10 at home. The Clippers averaged 114.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.8 last season.

Miami finished 40-31 overall last season while going 19-17 on the road. The Heat averaged 8.0 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Max Strus: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press