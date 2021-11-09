San Antonio hosts Sacramento on 3-game home skid

Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its three-game home slide with a win over Sacramento.

San Antonio went 17-25 in Western Conference action and 14-22 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Spurs averaged 111.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.8 last season.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 25.6 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Kings: Robert Woodard II: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press