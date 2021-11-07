Golden State takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (1-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-1, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -13; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Houston trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Golden State went 39-33 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 112.7 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets averaged 23.6 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press