Charlotte plays Los Angeles on 3-game road skid

Charlotte Hornets (5-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall last season while going 26-10 at home. The Clippers averaged 114.0 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 41.1% from deep last season.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall with a 15-21 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press