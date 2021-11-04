Sacramento faces Charlotte in non-conference play

Charlotte Hornets (5-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento and Charlotte face off in non-conference action.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Kings averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second chance points and 32.7 bench points last season.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall last season while going 15-21 on the road. The Hornets averaged 109.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.4 last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hornets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press