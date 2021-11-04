Minnesota plays Los Angeles, looks to end home skid

Los Angeles Clippers (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Los Angeles looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

Minnesota finished 15-27 in Western Conference games and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 39.3 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall and 27-15 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers gave up 107.8 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 126-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 4. Paul George led the Clippers with 32 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: out (right ankle).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press