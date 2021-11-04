Warriors welcome the Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans (1-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 112.7 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

New Orleans finished 31-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second chance points and 32.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (concussion), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press