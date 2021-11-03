Kings welcome the Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans (1-7, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Kings -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action last season. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.9 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 113-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Brandon Ingram: out (hip).

By The Associated Press