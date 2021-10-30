Houston Rockets to face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road

Houston Rockets (1-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 40.4 bench points last season.

Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets shot 44.4% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press