Houston Rockets to face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road
Houston Rockets (1-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets.
Los Angeles went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 40.4 bench points last season.
Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets shot 44.4% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).
Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press