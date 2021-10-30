Mostly Clear
55 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Dallas

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Kings take on Dallas.

Dallas finished 42-30 overall and 21-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 110.2 points per game and shoot 46.0% from the field last season.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back), Sterling Brown: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 