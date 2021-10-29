Warriors to host the Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second chance points and 36.1 bench points last season.

Oklahoma City finished 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Thunder averaged 105.0 points per game last season, 47.7 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 106-98 in the last matchup on Oct. 27.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Thunder: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press