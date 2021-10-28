Memphis Grizzlies to take on the Golden State Warriors on the road

Memphis Grizzlies (2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Warriors -5.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State finished 25-17 in Western Conference games and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 27.7 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press