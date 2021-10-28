Pelicans to host the Kings on Friday

Sacramento Kings (2-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings.

New Orleans finished 18-24 in Western Conference games and 18-18 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game last season, 54.4 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 14.1 on fast breaks.

Sacramento went 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 25.6 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (quad), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press