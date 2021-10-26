Clear
Kings to face Suns on the road

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (1-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns square off against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 7-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 109.5 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Sacramento finished 5-7 in Pacific Division action and 15-21 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 53.2 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 14.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (hamstring).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

