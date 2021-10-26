Clear
43.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles Clippers to host Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles went 47-25 overall with a 26-10 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers averaged 24.4 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall a season ago while going 9-27 on the road. The Cavaliers averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second chance points and 30.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Keon Johnson: out (illness), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 