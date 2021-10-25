San Antonio and Los Angeles meet for conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (1-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to San Antonio for a Western Conference matchup.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall and 17-25 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 39.1 bench points last season.

Los Angeles finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers gave up 107.0 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devontae Cacok: day to day (not with team), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (right ankle), Wayne Ellington: out (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press