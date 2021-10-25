Golden State Warriors visit the Thunder

Golden State Warriors (3-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Golden State Warriors.

Oklahoma City went 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference games last season. The Thunder averaged 7.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 39-33 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 8.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

