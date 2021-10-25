Rain
54.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Golden State Warriors visit the Thunder

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Golden State Warriors (3-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Golden State Warriors.

Oklahoma City went 22-50 overall and 12-30 in Western Conference games last season. The Thunder averaged 7.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 39-33 overall and 25-17 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Warriors averaged 8.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 