Clippers to host Grizzlies Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (0-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles finished 27-15 in Western Conference games and 26-10 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers shot 48.2% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.3 last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (personal), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Keon Johnson: out (illness), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press