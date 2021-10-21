Phoenix Suns travel to the Lakers

Phoenix Suns (0-1, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -3.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns.

Los Angeles went 25-17 in Western Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers averaged 7.8 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

Phoenix finished 7-5 in Pacific Division action and 24-12 on the road last season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 109.5 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: day to day (right ankle), Wayne Ellington: day to day (left hamstring).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press