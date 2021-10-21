Utah Jazz to play the Sacramento Kings on the road

Utah Jazz (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings square off against the Utah Jazz.

Sacramento finished 18-24 in Western Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 117.6 points per game and shoot 48.9% from the field last season.

Utah finished 52-20 overall and 28-14 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Jazz: Trent Forrest: out (concussion), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press