Golden State and Los Angeles meet for conference battle

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Warriors -3; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Golden State went 5-7 in Pacific Division action and 25-11 at home a season ago. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Los Angeles finished 9-3 in Pacific Division action and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 107.8 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: out (right knee), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Clippers: Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press