Portland hosts Sacramento in season opener

By AP News

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Trail Blazers -5.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers open the season at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference action and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings gave up 117.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

