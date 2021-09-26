Clear
Arsenal humiliates Spurs, seasons head in opposite direction

By AP News
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka scored in the opening 34 minutes as Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1. It completed a third successive league win for Arsenal which lost its opening three Premier League games. Tottenham has now lost three in a row in the league after opening with a trio of successes. Raul Jimenez conjured a moment of magic to claim his first goal since suffering a career-threatening fractured skull and earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory at Southampton which remains without a win after six games.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

