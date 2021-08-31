Clear
Hardaway: NIL rules help him recruit top class at Memphis

By AP News
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2014, file photo, Detroit Pistons assistant coach Rasheed Wallace directs players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Auburn Hills, Mich. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added 16-year NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach on a staff that also features former NBA coach Larry Brown. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Penny Hardaway says the new name, image and likeness rules have helped him land another top recruiting class at Memphis. Hardaway said Tuesday the NIL rules helped ease the strain on players needing to make money and weighing their options between earning money by going to the NBA’s G League to going to college. Now Hardaway can add NIL options when aggressively pitching himself, his staff and what he’s building at his alma mater. He says players can come to college, get deals and learn and develop without having to go to another level. Hardaway lost a five-star player to the G League in 2020. He says the NIL rules helped him sign a pair of five-star players as part of the top-ranked recruiting class for 2021

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

