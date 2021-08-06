Warriors sign free agent Bjelica to one-year minimum deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica signed a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors on Friday that will pay him the league minimum.

The veteran big man from Serbia, whose name is pronounced NEH-mahn-yah Bee-a-LITZ-ah, is set to earn $2,089,448 given his six years of NBA experience.

“This is the best fit for me right now in the league,” he said.

The 33-year-old Bjelica averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists playing 16.1 minutes over 37 games with three starts between Sacramento and Miami last season.

Bjelica said “across the world I was always cheering for the Warriors,” and can’t wait to play alongside two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Bjelica has been in touch with Andrew Wiggins, too.

He is ready to handle any role for coach Steve Kerr to help the Warriors make another deep playoff run.

“My agent told me Warriors are interested. I didn’t think at all, it took me less than a minute,” he said. “Finally, I’m going to play with the guys like Steph and Klay and Draymond. I played against them for seven years. Now I’m going to be their teammate. … I know why I’m here, this is a winning franchise. It’s an honor and a great opportunity for me to play with the best players in the league.”

Earlier this week, the Warriors and Curry reached agreement on a $215 million, four-year contract extension that takes him through the 2025-26 season, when he will be 38.

Golden State also has agreed to trade power forward Eric Paschall to the Jazz for a 2026 protected second-round draft pick via Memphis. It was the Grizzlies who ended the Warriors’ season in the play-in tournament.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer