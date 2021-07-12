Clear
Former player unlikely to participate in Blackhawks review

By AP News
FILE - The Chicago Blackhawks logo is shown on a jersey in Raleigh, N.C., in this May 3, 2021, file photo. The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010. CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo Monday morning, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team’s review of the accusations under certain conditions. Susan Loggans, an attorney who represents the former player and another person suing the team, says her clients were open to participating in the review by Jenner & Block. But she says they want to know more about the parameters of the investigation, and they want the opportunity to conduct their own interviews of key former and current team executives.

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

