Bogdanovic and the Jazz visit Los Angeles with 2-0 series lead

Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Jazz lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Jazz won the last matchup 117-111. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead Utah to the victory and Reggie Jackson scored 29 points in the loss for LA.

The Clippers have gone 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league allowing only 107.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Jazz are 28-14 in conference games. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz averaging 14.3 points and is adding 13.5 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 110.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 45.9% shooting.

Jazz: Averaging 120.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press