Bogdanovic and the Jazz host Los Angeles to start Western Conference semifinals

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -4; over/under is 221.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Jazz host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers to start the Western Conference second round. Utah went 2-1 against Los Angeles during the regular season. The Clippers won the last regular season meeting 116-112 on Feb. 19. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to lead LA to the victory and Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points in the loss for Utah.

The Jazz are 28-14 in Western Conference games. Utah averages 48.2 rebounds per game and is 42-8 when outrebounding opponents.

The Clippers are 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by Rajon Rondo averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 13.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 23.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.2 rebounds and averages 9 points. Leonard is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Jazz: Averaging 123.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 46.8% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 111.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press