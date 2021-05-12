Rozier and Charlotte take on Los Angeles in non-conference play

Los Angeles Clippers (46-23, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (33-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets host the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference play.

The Hornets have gone 18-17 in home games. Charlotte ranks fifth in the league with 26.9 assists per game. LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets averaging 6.2.

The Clippers are 20-13 in road games. Los Angeles has a 45-16 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Hornets 125-98 in their last meeting on March 20. Paul George led LA with 21 points, and Miles Bridges paced Charlotte scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is averaging 20.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 17 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 11 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.1% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Amir Coffey: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press