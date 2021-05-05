Oklahoma City faces Golden State, aims to halt 4-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (33-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Golden State after losing four games in a row.

The Warriors are 19-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 112.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Thunder are 11-25 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 11.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 147-109 in the last matchup on April 14. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 42 points, and Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 31.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Warriors. Draymond Green is averaging 6.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Al Horford is averaging 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 43.2% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 105.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 22 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (knee), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press