Clippers take on the Raptors on 3-game losing streak

Toronto Raptors (27-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (43-22, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Toronto as losers of three games in a row.

The Clippers are 24-9 in home games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.2 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.3 boards.

The Raptors are 11-22 in road games. Toronto is 17-4 when winning the rebound battle and averages 41.6 rebounds per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rajon Rondo leads the Clippers with 5.3 assists and scores 7.7 points per game. Paul George is averaging 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Raptors. Khem Birch is averaging eight rebounds and 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.2% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Amir Coffey: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (rest), Gary Trent Jr.: out (leg), Paul Watson: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press