Jokic, Nuggets set for matchup with the Clippers

Denver Nuggets (42-21, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (43-21, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 26-12 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.5 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets have gone 24-13 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 21-11 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 101-94 on April 1. Jamal Murray scored 23 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.3 rebounds and averages 9.2 points. Paul George is averaging 22.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic has shot 56.8% and is averaging 26.2 points for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 56.7% and averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (foot).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press