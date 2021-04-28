Curry, Golden State set for matchup against Minnesota

Golden State Warriors (31-31, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-44, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry ranks second in the league averaging 31.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 13-24 in conference matchups. Minnesota is 6-18 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers.

The Warriors have gone 17-15 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 37.3% from deep. Curry leads the Warriors shooting 42.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 123-111 on Jan. 27. James Wiseman scored 25 points to help lead Golden State to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.4 points per game while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Curry has shot 48.9% and is averaging 31.2 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.9% shooting.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kent Bazemore: out (health and safety protocols), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press