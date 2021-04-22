Jokic and Denver visit Curry and the Warriors

Denver Nuggets (38-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-30, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic meet when Golden State hosts Denver. Curry leads the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 15-14 in Western Conference games. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.5.

The Nuggets have gone 21-12 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks third in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 116-107 in the last matchup on April 12. Curry led Golden State with 53 points, and Jokic led Denver with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green leads the Warriors with 8.5 assists and scores 6.7 points per game. Curry is averaging 39 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.0 rebounds and averages 26.4 points. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 21.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.5% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117 points, 48.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (concussion), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (toe), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press