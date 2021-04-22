Clippers play the Rockets, seek 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (42-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-44, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Houston.

The Rockets have gone 10-24 against Western Conference teams. Houston has an 8-31 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Clippers are 25-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 28-7 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 126-109 in the last matchup on April 9. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 31 points, and Christian Wood led Houston with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Brooks ranks second on the Rockets averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 7.7 points per game while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Wood is averaging 21 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Marcus Morris is averaging 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Clippers. Terance Mann is averaging 2.7 assists and 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 108.7 points, 44 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 48.6% shooting.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 118.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (health protocols), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).

Clippers: Rajon Rondo: out (wrist), Reggie Jackson: out (rest), Serge Ibaka: out (back), Patrick Beverley: out (hand), Paul George: out (rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (foot).

By The Associated Press