Wizards rookie Avdija wheeled off court with leg injury

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards rookie Deni Avdija suffered a serious-looking injury to his lower right leg and was taken from the court in a wheelchair Wednesday night.

Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter against Golden State. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey. Wizards employees carefully helped Avdija into the wheelchair and he was taken off the court while rubbing his head with a towel.

Washington selected the 20-year-old Avdija out of his native Israel with the ninth pick in last year’s draft. The 6-foot-9 small forward is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  Fire Alert