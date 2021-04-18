Utah faces Los Angeles on 3-game road skid

Utah Jazz (42-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (35-22, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Lakers are 21-11 in conference play. Los Angeles averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 17-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jazz are 19-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 19-10 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is second on the Lakers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.8 points per game while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rudy Gobert has shot 67% and is averaging 14.4 points for the Jazz. Joe Ingles is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 46.3% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 48.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, six steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press